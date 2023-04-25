WILMINGTON — On Senior Night, the Wilmington High School tennis swept a doubleheader Tuesday against Western Brown.

The seniors on the WHS team are Brayden Cioca, Asher Fudge, Trey Hagen, Alex Lazic, Anthony Perez, Christian Perez, AJ Reagan and Dirk Rinehart.

Wilmington won both matches by 3-2 scores. The Hurricane is 4-11 overall, 2-6 in the American Division.

The Broncos are 4-9 in all matches and 0-8 in the American.

SUMMARY

April 25, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3, Western Brown 2

Singles

1-Alex Lazic def Ondre 6-0, 6-0

2-Trey Reed def Jacobs 6-0, 6-0

3-Asher Fudge def Pottorf 6-0, 6-4

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Anthony Perez were def by Fischer, Scheidt 1-6, 0-6

2-Dirk Rinehart, Brayden Cioca were def by Lawrence, Wiley 3-6, 0-6

–

Wilmington 3, Western Brown 2

Singles

1-Alex Lazic def Fischer 6-2, 6-1

2-Trey Reed def Ondre 6-0, 6-1

3-Trey Hagen was def by Jacobs 0-6, 3-6

Doubles

1-AJ Reagan, Asher Fudge def Pottorf, Lawrence 6-3, 6-1

2-Christian Perez, Anthony Perez were def by Scheidt, Wiley 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-10