Reds again snatch victory from jaws of defeat 7-6

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jonathan India hit a go-ahead, two-run single to cap a five-run eighth inning, and Cincinnati rallied from a 6-0 deficit to beat Texas 7-6 on Tuesday night, the Reds’ second big comeback in two days against the Rangers.

Cincinnati won by the same score on Monday night, rallying from a 5-1 deficit.

Nick Senzel had two RBI singles in the Reds’ latest comeback, one in the seventh for the Reds’ first run and another with two outs in the eighth that made it 6-3. Pinch-hitter Jake Fraley followed with a two-run double against Ian Kennedy (0-1), and India’s single off Kennedy completed the rally.

Reiver Sanmartin (1-0) worked a scoreless eighth, and Alexis Diáz pitched the ninth for his second save in two nights.

The American League West-leading Rangers lost consecutive games for the first time since April 7-8 at the Chicago Cubs. The Reds won back-to-back games for the first time since a three-game win streak from April 1-3.