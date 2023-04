LEES CREEK — Clermont Northeastern took advantage of eight East Clinton errors in a 13-0 win Monday.

The SBAAC National Division baseball loss puts the Astros at 0-13, 0-7.

Clermont Northeastern is 6-11, 4-2.

Hunter Kelly had three hits, including two doubles, and knocked in two runs for the Rockets.

A pair of CNE pitchers gave up one hit and struck out 14.