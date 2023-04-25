Seniors rally Hurricane to 13-10 win over Northmont

DAYTON — Logan Camp inched close to the all-time Wilmington High School lacrosse scoring record Monday in a 13-10 win over Northmont at Premier Health Stadium.

Camp scored five goals and has 90 for his career, third most in the program’s history. He is 11 goals away from the all-time record, coach Adam Shultz said.

Nino Gonzalez had four goals and Eric Maus added three. Manny Castillo also scored for Wilmington.

Shultz lamented a slow start that nearly cost the Hurricane but “our seniors were able to pull out a victory. I credit Northmont for never giving up and keeping the game close.”

Wilmington is y7-2 and will play at Clinton-Massie 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Frank Irelan Field.