East Clinton youth football camp draws 70 to Lees Creek

The East Clinton High School football program held its annual youth camp last week. A total of 70 campers attended the three-day event hosted by the East Clinton Athletic Boosters. Coach Steve Olds and the varsity coaching staff, as well as several current and former players, provided instruction. One of the highlights of camp came on Friday evening in the form of a highly-competitive dodgeball tournament that started during a weather delay. Campers Le’Andre Robinson and Ayden Macke won the fastest camper competition in their age divisions, respectively.

