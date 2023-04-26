Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between April 17 and April 21:

• Dalton Spencer, 24, of Lebanon, theft, sentenced to 180 days in jail (150 days suspended), fined $250, assessed $170 court costs. Spencer must take part in supervised probation on release from jail, must have no contact with the incident location, and pay $1,039 in restitution.

• Shannon Norris, 35, of Port William, falsification, sentenced to 180 days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. Norris must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. An assault charge was dismissed.

• Dawson Nace, 24, criminal damages, obstructing official business, sentenced to 100 days in jail (79 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Nace must take part in one year probation and must commit in no similar offenses

• Tyler Hehman, 37, of Loveland, reckless operation, failure to report an accident, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $200, assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Hehman must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. The ‘failure to report’ charge was amended from a hit-skip offense. ALS vacated. Additional charges of hit-skip, passing violation, and failure to control were dismissed.

• Amy Simonton, 45, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Simonton must commit no further offenses for two years and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Additional charges of obstructing official business and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Michael Carson, 36, of Wilmington, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (20 days suspended), assessed $100 court costs. Carson must have no contact with the incident location and the victim. A drug instrument possession charge was dismissed.

• Corey Crothers, 31, trespassing, sentenced to 30 days in jail (23 days suspended), assessed $170 court costs. Crothers must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. A scavenging charge was dismissed.

• Christopher White, 31, of Wilmington, drug paraphernalia, driving under suspension-failing to reinstate, sentenced to 30 days in jail (27 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from a drug instrument possession charge. White must take part in supervised probation.

• James Harner, 37, of Cincinnati, trespassing, driving under suspension, sentenced to eight days in jail, fined $100, assessed $340 court costs. Additional charges of expired tags, driving under 12 point suspension, and a tag/sticker violation were dismissed.

• Latasha Adams-Huston, 26, of Hamilton, sentenced to three days in jail (suspended), fined $150, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Adams-Huston must complete a three-day non-residential driver intervention program. ALS vacated. A failure to control charge was dismissed.

• Patricia Wood, 40, of Jefferson City, driving under suspension-financial, fined $250, assessed $170 court costs.

• Zachary Westfall, 20, marijuana possession, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs.

• Michael Carson, 36, disorderly conduct, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from a disorderly conduct charge.

• Haley Elliot, 24, of New Vienna, marijuana possession, fined $30, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of no license, failure to control, and a seat belt violation were dismissed

• Thomas Lemmings, 48, of Wilmington, driving under suspension, two counts of driving under suspension-failing to appear/pay fine, driving under suspension-financial, seat belt violation, fined $1,250, assessed $680 court costs.

• Cheyenne Morgan, 20, of Wilmington, resisting arrest, assessed $170 court costs. Additional charges of underage consumption and drug paraphernalia were dismissed.

• Aaron Strange, 41, of Cleveland, going 105 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $195 court costs. The case was waived by Strange.

• Rajashekar Upendram, 48, of Mason, going 90 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Upendram.

• Payton Rollins, 18, of Wilmington, going 94 in a 65 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Rollins.

• Karl Schultheiss, 76, of Middletown, going 91 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Schultheiss.

• Jerome Woody, 49, of Wilmington, assault. Sentencing stayed.

• Aaron Benney, 38, of Clarksville, trespassing. Sentencing stayed. Benney must have no contact with the victim.

