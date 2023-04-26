Wilmington batters Berea at Tewksbury-Delaney Field 16-2

WILMINGTON – The Wilmington College baseball team pounded out 16 hits in a 16-2 victory in seven innings over Berea College in non-conference action from Tewksbury-Delaney Field Tuesday afternoon.

The Quakers scored early and often, plating a run in the first on a Jared Lammert singled home Tyler Shaneyfelt, the program’s career and single-season leader in runs scored. In the second, WC batted around, and though the hosts tallied just two hits, the Quakers plated five runs as the Mountaineers walked two batters, threw three wild pitches and committed two errors.

A scoreless third inning from both teams followed, but Wilmington batted around once again in the fourth. This time, however, the hosts hit the ball around, scoring seven runs on seven hits. Lammert, Carter Scheben, Jesse Reliford and Owen Baumann all RBI-hits in the inning while Caleb Scott drew a bases-loaded walk. That third inning would be the only frame the Quakers didn’t score a run as two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth closed out the contest in seven innings.

Zach Shepherd improved to 3-0 during his freshman campaign, scattering five hits with seven strikeouts in five innings. Isaac Ross and Dawson Blunt both pitched an inning in relief for the Quakers. Christian Ortiz pitched a single inning for Berea and took the loss in a bullpen day for the Mountaineers.

Baumann finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs and two runs scored while Lammert, Reliford and Evan Elierman all had two hits for WC. Ricardo Serra was the lone Berea batter to have a multi-hit game.

Wilmington (14-20) will face Mount St. Joseph Universiy 4 p.m. today at TDF.