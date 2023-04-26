Massie ends three-game skid with 12-3 win

CINCINNATI — McKenna Branham led an 18-hit attack as Clinton-Massie pounded Walnut Hills 12-3 Tuesday in non-league softball action.
Branham had four hits, and Layla Davis and Brylie Green had three hits each as the Falcons ended a three-game losing streak and ran their record to 4-8.
Walnut Hills is 4-14.
Davis earned the pitching win. All three runs were unearned.
“Davis did a nice job throwing strikes and really trying to minimize walks,” manager Brandon Lewis said. “It was good for the girls to get a win and had a lot of different girls hitting the ball, which definitely helped with our confidence.”
SUMMARY
April 25, 2023
@Walnut Hills High School
Clinton-Massie 12, Walnut Hills 3
CM^0^0^3^0^1^5^3^(12-18-2)
WH^0^0^0^3^0^0^0^(3-8-2)
(12) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 5-3-4-1 Crombie 4-2-2-1 Doyle 5-2-2-1 Davis 4-1-3-3 O. Ward 3-2-2-2 Green 4-0-3-2 M. Ward 4-0-0-0 Courson 1-1-1-2 Neeley 3-1-1-0 TOTALS 33-12-18-12
2B: Courson
HBP: Crombie
PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so
Davis (W)^7^7^3^0^4^3