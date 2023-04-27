Clinton-Massie blanks East Clinton in 6-0 win

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — A pair of Clinton-Massie pitchers held East Clinton to two hits in a 6-0 Falcons win Thursday at Paul Schwamberger Field.

Liam Denehy pitched the first five innings and struck out five. Jackson Doyle pitched the final two innings with three strikeouts for the Falcons (4-11).

Adam Frisch had two hits and drove in two runs for Clinton-Massie.

“I’m happy with the way the defense played tonight behind Liam Denehy and Jackson Doyle. We were able to score first and hold the lead,” Massie manager Tyler Hayslip said.

The Astros (0-14) two hits were by Chris Rider and Toby Huff.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2023

@Paul Schwamberger Field

Clinton-Massie 6, East Clinton 0

EC^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^(0-2-6)

CM^0^0^2^1^2^1^x^(6-6-1)

(0) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Lilly 2-0-0-0 Collom 3-0-0-0 Dunn 1-0-0-0 Huff 3-0-1-0 Rider 3-0-1-0 Warner 3-0-0-0 Runk 1-0-0-0 Ellis 3-0-0-0 Beiting 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 22-0-2-0

(6) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-h-r-rbi) Elkins 4-0-0-1 Theetge 3-1-1-0 Frisch 4-1-2-2 Black 4-0-1-0 Smith 2-1-1-1 Creech 3-1-0-0 Davidson 3-0-0-0 Kocher 0-0-0-0 Kendrick 3-1-0-0 Denehy 2-1-1-0 Doyle 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 28-6-6-4

2B: CM-Smith

HBP: CM-Theetge; EC-Dunn

SB: CM-Theetge, Denehy, Smith; EC-Beiting, Rider

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

East Clinton

Lilly (L)^6^6^6^3^3^3

Clinton-Massie

Denehy (W)^5^2^0^0^2^5

Doyle^2^0^0^0^0^3