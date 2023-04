GOSHEN — For the second time this season, Goshen defeated Clinton-Massie on SBAAC American Division tennis courts.

The Falcons lost to the Warriors 3-2 Thursday to give Goshen the regular season league crown.

Massie is 11-2 overall and 7-2 in the American.

Goshen goes to 12-0 overall and 9-0 in the league.

The Warriors defeated the Falcons 5-0 earlier this season.