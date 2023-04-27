Farmers Market to open for season with live music, activities

WILMINGTON – The Clinton County Farmers Market is set to open for the season on May 13 at the new location of the Clinton County Courthouse Square. The market will be open every Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to noon, running through Oct. 14.

Upcoming Market Events:

May 13: Live music with “RPG and the Kentucky Tumbleweeds”

– “The Drip” coffee truck

– Clinton County Master Gardeners will be on hand to discuss gardening questions and offer a free kids activity

– Plant a flower pot or make a card for Mother’s Day at “kids corner.”

May 20: Live music with “Dennis Allen”

– “The Drip” coffee truck

– Meet Erin Hartsock, outreach specialist from Clinton County Soil Waste Management

– “Spin the wheel” to learn about recycling and win a free prize

– Free take-home craft activity at kids corner

– Sign up begins for “Kids Club” – free for children ages 4-12

May 27: Live music with “Joel Hogle”

– Auxiliary members of the Local VFW Post 6710 in Wilmington will be present to distribute the “Buddy Poppy” and discuss services provided to veterans and their families

– Cooking demonstration at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. with Jennifer Eggleton, OSU SNAP-Ed Program Assistant from Fayette County

– Samples and recipe cards will be available

– Kids Club sign up continues – free for children 4-12

The market will offer a variety of fresh produce, baked goods, artisanal crafts, and other locally-made products. It provides a great opportunity for shoppers to support local small businesses and enjoy a fun day out with the family.

For more information about the Clinton County Farmers Market, visit its website at www.clintoncountyfarmersmarket.com.