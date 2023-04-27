Community invited to Global Youth Service Day

WILMINGTON — Get ready to roll up your sleeves and make a difference on Global Youth Service Day this Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. to noon at 302 W. Sugartree St.

Several projects are lined up to improve the campus and community, and the event is open to the public. This is Clinton County Youth Council’s annual day of community service, and it’s set to be a great day.

The event will kick off at 9:30 a.m. with volunteer registration and breakfast. Then, from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m., community service projects will begin. Some of the projects may include bike trail cleanup, community garden/landscaping, disc golf course improvement projects, and painting projects.

The CCYC suggests the public wear comfortable clothing and shoes, as their projects will be outdoors. Gloves and tools will be available, but you are encouraged to bring your own if you have them.

After all the hard work, it’s time to celebrate with a service celebration lunch sponsored by Taco Bell at noon.

To pre-register for the event, visit the “Global Youth Service Day” Facebook event page. This is a great opportunity to give back to the community while enjoying a fun and rewarding day of service.