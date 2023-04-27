WCS music education program receives national recognition

Wilmington City School District has been honored with the Best Communities for Music Education designation from the NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education. Now in its 24th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

To qualify for the Best Communities designation, Wilmington City Schools answered detailed questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation, instruction time, facilities, and support for the music program and community music-making programs. Responses were verified with school officials and reviewed by The Music Research Institute at the University of Kansas.

“It has been rather impressive to have observed the commitment and dedication shown by the members of our Music Dept throughout the year. This award demonstrates that they continue to inspire and bring out the many talents of the students they serve. Go Cane!” — WCS Superintendent Jim Brady

Students attending Wilmington City Schools have access to music education at every grade level. General music classes are offered K-5. Instrumental music (band) and choir are offered to students starting in the sixth grade and continuing through high school. From the marching band and wind ensemble to the Wilmingtontones performance choir, students are offered a variety of learning and performance opportunities.

“We are honored with this recognition from NAMM for the 6th straight year. It is a testament to the many people who make Music an integral part of education in the Wilmington Schools.” – Matt Spradlin, Director of Bands, WHS