Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 30-year-old male for alleged aggravated menacing at 10:16 a.m. on April 17. According to the report, the incident took place at the 100 block of East Main Street. Police collected a machete, two throwing knives, and a Morakniv knife as evidence. A male acquaintance of the suspect was listed as the victim. Drugs are suspected to be involved.

• Police arrested a 50-year-old male for an alleged O.V.I. at 3:25 a.m. on April 21 on Wall Street. According to the report, the suspect was under the influence of apparent drugs. Police collected a blood sample as evidence.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old male for an alleged O.V.I. at 11:33 p.m. on April 22. According to the report, police were dispatched to a Rombach Avenue restaurant on the report of a male subject “slumped over the wheel, unresponsive” in a vehicle. The driver left the scene, the report states, and was stopped at Rombach Avenue and John’s Street where they were arrested. Police collected drug paraphernalia and a red short straw with white residue on it, according to the report.

• At 6 p.m. on April 18, police assisted parole officers with apprehending a parolee at the 1100 block of Brownberry Drive. According to the report, suspected drugs were located on the parolee – a 42-year-old Martinsville male. The report indicates officials seized a dosage unit of amphetamines/methamphetamines and a dosage unit of an unknown white-colored substance.

• Police attempted to make a traffic stop at 11 p.m. on April 19 around North Walnut and East Locust Street. The suspect fled “at high rates of speed through the city,” according to the report. The vehicle was later located and towed in Xenia. A 37-year-old Xenia male was listed as the suspect. An investigation is pending.

• At 8:19 a.m. on April 19, police received a report of a doctors office being broken into on West Locust Street. According to the report, the front door and windows were damaged. The damage was valued at $200. An investigation is pending.

• At 6:01 p.m. on April 20, a 42-year-old female subject informed police of a possible online fraud case. According to the report, $3,000 was stolen from the victim.

• At 8:08 p.m. on April 21, police received a report of a theft occurring at a Doan Street residence. A 65-year-old male reported a Vizio television was allegedly stolen by a 34-year-old male acquaintance.

• At 9:43 a.m. on April 20, a female subject reported she had been receiving apparent threatening messages. A suspect was not listed in the report. No suspect was listed.

• At 9:47 a.m. on April 19, police received a report of a theft occurring at a Bernice Street residence. The report lists a rocking chair valued at $150 being stolen.

• At 6:05 p.m. on April 18, police received a report of a theft at a B Street residence. The report indicates tools were taken. No suspect was listed.

