Cowin wins 2 for Cane at Little Miami Invitational

MORROW — Wilmington and Clinton-Massie competed Thursday in a strong Little Miami Invitational field.

Neither local squad came up with a win in the girls meet. Wilmington was fifth and Clinton-Massie 10th. Wilmington’s Madison Schuster was runnerup in the high jump and teammates Ke’Asia Robinson finished second in the shot put. Taylor Noszka ran second in the 3,200-meter event

The Wilmington boys were fourth and Clinton-Massie seventh.

Zeth Cowin of Wilmington won two events, getting back in the win column in both the shot put and discus. Adrien Cody won the triple jump and was runnerup in the long jump

Cale Wilson of Clinton-Massie won the high jump, placed third in the 400-meter dash and was fourth in the triple jump.

“We performed pretty well in good competition,” Massie coach Scott Rolf said.

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: 1_Little Miami 166.5; 5_Wilmington 84; 10_Clinton-Massie 17

4×800 RELAY: 1_Little Miami 10:24.4; 7_Wilmington 11:12.64

100 HURDLES: 1_Emily Crane (Bel) 16.85; 6_Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 18:55; 7_Madison Schuster (Wil) 18.85

100 DASH: 1_Mitchell DeArystin (Mid) 12.47; 8_Chloe Sutton (Wil) 13.25

4×200 RELAY: 1_Fairfield 1:49.38; 6_Wilmington 1:55.84

1600 RUN: 1_Grace Biddle (LM) 5:10.68; 3_Taylor Noszka (Wil) 5:25.94

4×100 RELAY: 1_Middletown 51.66; 5_Wilmington 54.17; 8_Clinton-Massie 55.26

400 DASH: 1_Peyton Dews (LM) 60.62; 8_Sydney McCord (Wil) 66.94

300 HURDLES: 1_Shelby Henry (NR) 50.13; 3_Madison Schuster (Wil) 52.66; 4_Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 52.93

800 RUN: 1_Anna Mickol (SUA) 2:24.93

200 DASH: 1_Emma Goins (LM) 25.57; 7_Chloe Sutton (Wil) 28.32

3200 RUN: 1_Mackenzie Evans (LM) 11:29.67; 2_Taylor Noszka (Wil) 11:31.09; 7_Madilyn Brausch (Wil) 12:39.19

4×400 RELAY: 1_Little Miami 4:04.69; 7_Wilmington 4:38.92

SHOT PUT: 1_Sophie Ili (LM) 34-1; 2_Ke’Asia Robinson (Wil) 32-1.25; 4-Emma Everitt (CM) 30-9.5; 7_Taija Walker (Wil) 29-5.75

DISCUS: 1_Sophie Horn (K) 102-7; 4-Aidynne Tippett (Wil) 97-2; 5_Ke’Asia Robinson (Wil) 86-1

LONG JUMP: 1_Peyton Dees (LM) 16-8

HIGH JUMP: 1_Lorelai Wolverton (Bel) 5-0; 2_Madison Schuster (Wil) 4-10

POLE VAULT: 1_Samantha Ringhand (NR) 11-6; 5_MaKenna Tolliver (Wil) 9-0; 6_Kaylee Ramsey (CM) 8-6

4×100 JV RELAY: 1_Little Miami 61.35; 2_Wilmington 65.07

4×1600 RELAY: 1_St Ursula Academy 23:38.2

HAMMER THROW: 1_Payten Butler (K) 126-9; 9_Alice Clair (Wil) 51-9: 11_Jerika Huston (CM) 32-3

TRIPLE JUMP: 1_ Molly Morrisey (Mas) 31-2; 3_Makenna Tolliver (Wil) 28-7

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: 1_Little Miami 142.5; 4_Wilmington 95; 7_Clinton-Massie 66.5

4×800 RELAY: 1_Bellbrook 8:51.38; 5_Wilmington 9:29.94

110 HURDLES: 1_Bradley Hurst-Davidson (Mas) 15.38; 4_Blaize Johnson (Wil) 16.66

100 DASH: 1_Xavier Isaacs (Fld) 11.01; 6_Marty Kreider (CM) 11.32

4×200 RELAY: 1_Fairfield 1:28.07; 7_Clinton-Massie 1:38.5

1600 RUN: 1_Curtis Fowler (Mid) 4:32.67; 3_Henry Hildebrandt (Wil) 4:44.04

4×100 RELAY: 1_Fairfield 43.0; 5_Clinton-Massie 45.88; 6_Wilmington 45.96

400 DASH: 1_Isaiah Glover (Fld) 51.59; 2_Blaize Johnson (Wil) 52.95; 3_Cale Wilson (CM) 53.02

300 HURDLES: 1_Bradley Hurst-Davidson (Mas) 41.25; 8_Levi Cochran (Wil) 45.3

800 RUN: 1_Ricky Davalos (K) 2:01.3

200 DASH: 1_Isaiah Glover (Fld) 22.38; 4_Marty Kreider (CM) 22.97

3200 RUN: 1_Samuel Thomas (K) 9:59.83; 5_Henry Hildebrandt (Wil) 10:23.41

4×400 RELAY: 1_Middletown 3:36.17; 8_Wilmington 3:56.14

SHOT PUT: 1_Zeth Cowin (Wil) 44-4.5; 4_Garrett Steinmetz (Wil) 39-11.75; 6_Owen Trick (CM) 39-9.5; 8_Eli Groh (CM) 38-10

DISCUS: 1_Zeth Cowin (Wil) 140-8; 2_Brandon Moritz (CM) 130-7; 4_William Hildebrandt (Wil) 121-10; 8_Dakin Johnson (CM) 109-9

LONG JUMP: 1_Jayden Wayne (LM) 22-3; 2_Adrien Cody (Wil) 20-6.5; 4_Cale Wilson (CM) 19-8.25; 6_Edwin Brooks (Wil) 18-11.5

HIGH JUMP: 1_Cale Wilson (CM) 5-10; 3_Jude Leahy (CM) 5-8; 4_Zane Smith (Wil) 5-8

POLE VAULT: 1_Grant Harrison (NR) 14-4; 6_Zander Mills (CM) 10-0

4×100 JV RELAY: 1_Little Miami 50.04; 4_Wilmington 52.32; 5_Clinton-Massie 53.14

4×1600 RELAY: 1_Little Miami 19:40.61; 7_Wilmington 22:36.51

HAMMER THROW: 1_Ethan Dowden (LM) 134-10; 11_Owen Trick (CM) 70-9; 14_Brendan Musser (CM) 52-4

TRIPLE JUMP: 1_Adrien Cody (Wil) 40-5.5; 3_Cale Wilson (CM) 39-1.5; 9_Jude Leahy (CM) 34-10; 10_Zane Smith (Wil) 34-9.5