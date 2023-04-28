Davis powers Falcons to 13-2 win over Astros

LEES CREEK —Laila Davis had three hits and drove in four runs to lead Clinton-Massie to a 13-2 win Thursday over East Clinton.

The non-league triumph leaves the Falcons 5-9 on the year. The Astros are 7-11 and have lost six straight.

Sydney Doyle picked up the win in the circle for Clinton-Massie.

“Sydney did a really nice job throwing strikes and letting her defense make the plays behind her,” Massie coach Brandon Lewis said.

Lewis said his team’s offense was aggressive and attacked strikes early in the count.

“Against Chloe Scott, it was important we stayed aggressive and put the ball in play and we were able to do that,” Lewis pointed out. “Probably the most complete game we have played this year.”

In addition to Davis, Clinton-Massie had McKenna Branham, Doyle, Olivia Ward and Brylie Green with three hits each.

Scott had two hits and an RBI for the Astros.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Clinton-Massie 13, East Clinton 2

CM^2^0^8^3^0^(13-17-1)

EC^1^0^0^0^1^(2-6-2)

(13) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Branham 5-1-3-0 Crombie 2-2-0-0 Doyle 4-3-3-0 Davis 4-3-3-4 Green 4-1-3-1 O. Ward 3-1-3-1 M. Ward 4-1-2-1 Purvis 4-1-1-1 Neeley 4-0-0-0

(2) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Simpson 3-0-0-0 Tolle 3-1-1-0 Peters 1-0-1-0 Davis 0-0-0-0 Scott 3-1-2-1 Dotson 3-0-0-0 Reed 2-0-2-0 Hadley 3-0-0-0 Barton 2-0-0-0 Hall 2-0-0-0

2B: CM-Branham, Davis, Purvis

3B: CM-Doyle

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Clinton-Massie

Doyle (W)^5^6^2^2^4^6