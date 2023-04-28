Dayton Christian blanks East Clinton tennis 5-0

DAYTON — East Clinton ran into a buzzsaw Thursday in the form of Dayton Christian tennis. East Clinton was defeated 5-0.

The Astros are 3-8. Dayton Christian is 12-3.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2023

@Dayton Christian High School

Dayton Christian 5, East Clinton 0

Singles

1-Bo Frye was def by Ethan Withers 6-0, 6-0

2-Steven Lozano was def by Drew Keenan 6-0, 6-0

3-Carmen Brown was def by Elijah Raisch 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell were def by Quincy Bettencourt, Abram Bailey 6-0, 6-0

2- Teddy Murphy III, Gretchen Boggs were def by Caroline Hoppe, Aniela Campbell 6-0, 6-0