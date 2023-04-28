Willis ends Hurricane skid, WHS beats BHS 7-1

BLANCHESTER — Toria Willis pitched a complete game six-hitter and Wilmington grabbed the lead early Thursday en route to a 7-1 softball win over Blanchester.

It was senior day at BHS with seniors Emma Falgner, Aubrey Myers, Sarah Pell, Lydia Peters and Mia Torres-Garcia being honored before the game.

“They ave done a lot to help make this program better and they are a fantastic groupo of young ladies who have such bright futures ahead of them,” BHS manager Jamey Grogg said.

Blanchester falls to 3-15 on the year.

The Wildcats had runners on base in each inning, Grogg said, but were unable to deliver the key hit.

The win ends an eight-game losing streak for the Hurricane. Lauren Diels drove in three runs and Navaeh Blackburn led WHS with three hits.

Willis struck out 11 and walked only one in her first appearance in the circle since April 11.

SUMMARY

April 27, 2023

@Blanchester High School

W^4^0^1^0^0^0^2^(7-9-2)

B^0^0^0^0^1^0^0^(1-6-7)

(7) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 4-2-1-0 Trentman 5-1-1-0 Blackburn 4-1-3-1 Diels 2-1-1-3 Kretchek 4-0-2-2 Reynolds 1-0-0-0 Applegate 4-0-0-0 Riley 4-1-1-0 Murtland 4-1-1-1 Beckett 3-0-0-0 Murdock 1-0-1-1

(1) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 2-0-0-0 Tedrick 1-0-0-0 Peters 4-0-3-0 Lansing 3-0-0-0 Falgner 3-0-1-0 Pell 3-0-0-0 Bare 2-0-0-0 H. Blankenbeckler 1-0-1-0 Myers 3-0-0-0 Torres-Garcia 3-1-1-0

2B: B-H. Blankenbeckler, Peters

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B. Dawley (L)^7^9^7^4^3^7

Wilmington

Willis (W)^7^6^1^1^1^11