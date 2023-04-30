Heys wins WESPY award as male athlete of the year

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School graduate Simon Heys won the WESPY Award as the Wilmington College male athlete of the year.
After a multiple-year haitus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the the Wilmington College Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted a successful WESPYs Awards Ceremony Thursday.
The WESPYs is a ceremony that SAAC organizes and runs that honors the successes of Wilmington student-athletes for performance(s) during the 2022-23 academic year.
Award winners were:
Most supportive team: Baseball
Best acton photo: George Ricketts, cross country
Biggest upset: Men’s soccer 2-1 OT win at Ohio Northern
Assistant coach of year: Paula Stewart, swimming
Coach of the year: Trip Breen, swimming
Freshman of year: Jada Pohlen, women’s soccer, basketball
Quaker of the year: Adrian Salamone, wrestling
Female athlete of year: Kennedy Lewis, basketball
Male athlete of year: Simon Heys, track, cross country
Highest Team GPA: Women’s cross country