Heys wins WESPY award as male athlete of the year

WILMINGTON — Wilmington High School graduate Simon Heys won the WESPY Award as the Wilmington College male athlete of the year.

After a multiple-year haitus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the the Wilmington College Student Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) hosted a successful WESPYs Awards Ceremony Thursday.

The WESPYs is a ceremony that SAAC organizes and runs that honors the successes of Wilmington student-athletes for performance(s) during the 2022-23 academic year.

Award winners were:

Most supportive team: Baseball

Best acton photo: George Ricketts, cross country

Biggest upset: Men’s soccer 2-1 OT win at Ohio Northern

Assistant coach of year: Paula Stewart, swimming

Coach of the year: Trip Breen, swimming

Freshman of year: Jada Pohlen, women’s soccer, basketball

Quaker of the year: Adrian Salamone, wrestling

Female athlete of year: Kennedy Lewis, basketball

Male athlete of year: Simon Heys, track, cross country

Highest Team GPA: Women’s cross country