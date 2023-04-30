Softball post-season set to be May 8, 9 for county teams

Among Clinton County schools, East Clinton was the highest seed among softball teams as the post-season tournament brackets were set.

In the Division II South 2 bracket, Wilmington is No. 12 and will play at No. 10 Northwest 5 p.m. May 9.

In the Division II South 1 bracket, Clinton-Massie is No. 13 and will play at No. 7 Wyoming 5 p.m. May 9.

In the Division III South 2 bracket, East Clinton is No. 7 and will host No. 11 Georgetown 5 p.m. May 8.

In the Division III South 2 bracket, Blanchester is No. 12 and will host No. 18 Clark Montessori 5 p.m. May 8.