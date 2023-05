WILMINGTON — Jake Stephens homered and Wilmington put to good use its five hits in a 5-1 win Saturday over Bethel-Tate.

Jayden Tackett pitched 6.1 innings, allowing two hits and two walks while striking out 12.

Talen Oberlin pitched the final two-thirds of an inning.

Stephens had two of the WHS hits while Bryson Platt had a double and drove in three runs.

Tackett had a hit and RBI while Keenan Milliner collected the other WHS hit.

Wilmington is 8-7 with the win while Bethel-Tate goes to 6-9.