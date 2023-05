For the second year in a row, Amazon Air volunteers have participated in “Clean-Up Wilmington” events to beautify our community. This year, volunteers removed 16 bags of trash during their two day (April 24-25) volunteer commitment. If your business or organization would like to participate in a clean-up day, contact Annen Vance at 937-382-6509 or [email protected] to schedule.

