Clinton Co. Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. Judge David Henry currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.

The following list includes those who pleaded guilty or were found guilty between April 24 and April 28:

• Michael Stewart, 30, of Wilmington, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 180 days in jail (156 days suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Three days jail time was credited for three-day program completed. Two years driving suspension, driving privileges to be reviewed after the program is completed. No ALS imposed. A turn signal violation was dismissed.

• Andrew Welch, 20, of Waverly, O.V.I., sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. Welch must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. If Welch completes the driver intervention program, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. ALS vacated. A marked lane violation was dismissed.

• Steven Ashmore, 60, of Waynesville, control of a vehicle while intoxicated, sentenced to 90 days in jail (suspended), fined $500, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an O.V.I. charge. Ashmore must take part in two years of non-reporting probation. If compliant, the court will suspend $250 of the fine. No ALS imposed. A traffic control device violation and an O.V.I. charge were dismissed.

• Joseph Runyon, 31, unauthorized use of property, persistent disorderly conduct, sentenced to 60 days in jail (suspended), assessed $340 court costs. The offense was amended from a theft charge. The ‘persistent’ charge was amended from an obstructing official business charge. Runyon must commit no further offenses for two years, be monitored by non-reporting probation, and stay out of the incident location. Additional charges of trespassing and receiving stolen property were dismissed.

• Jacquelin Allen, 39, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, sentenced to 30 days in jail (suspended), fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. Allen must take part in one year of non-reporting probation. The offense was amended from a falsification charge.

• Danielle Sirkin, 31, of Clarksville, two counts of dog-at-large, sentenced to 20 days in jail (suspended), fined $50, assessed $340 court costs. Sirkin must commit no further offenses for one year and be monitored by non-reporting probation. Two additional dog-at-large charges along with a no operator’s license charge and a seat belt violation were dismissed.

• Megan Coates, 28, of Wilmington, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Megan Brummett, 21, of Morrow, disorderly conduct, fined $100, assessed $170 court costs. The offense was amended from an assault charge.

• Luundo Mitachi, 41, of Columbus, going 99 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Mitachi.

• Paul Borko, 32, of Irwin, going 96 in a 70 mph speed zone, fined $130, assessed $170 court costs. The case was waived by Borko.

