Blanchester native Whitaker 15th in national powerlifting event

Blanchester native Avin Whitaker placed 15th in the nation at the USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals in Arlington, Texas, last month.

Whitaker, who attended Blanchester schools through junior high school, competed in the 110 kilogram (242 pounds) weight class. A member of the University of Cincinnati Powerlifting Club, Whitaker has qualified for the collegiate national meet the past two seasons.

This year, he had a squat of 610 pounds, a bench press of 353 pounds and a dead lift of 627 pounds.

Whitaker will graduate in December from UC with a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science. He is a personal trainer at the University of Cincinnati Rec Center and at Hero Gym in Cincinnati.

Whitaker has worked in strength and conditioning programs with the UC football and men’s basketball programs as well as Covington Catholic High School.

He is a certified personal trainer and certified strength coach and operates his own personal training business, Bent Bar Fitness. His training and events can be followed on Instagram @bent_bar_fitness.

Avin is the son of Jason and Erin Whitaker. He has a sister Ainsley, who is a senior at Blanchester High School. Avin graduated from Moeller High School.