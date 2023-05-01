OSHP to focus on seat belt enforcement in May

WILMINGTON — Statistics taken by the Ohio State Highway Patrol shows a two-year average of 11 fatal traffic crashes per year related to unrestrained occupants within Clinton, Highland and Fayette counties.

In the month of May, the Highway Patrol will be conducting a traffic safety initiative on local routes that have seen a high amount of unbelted related traffic crashes. Troopers will focus primarily on safety belt compliance however all aspects of traffic safety will continue to be enforced, according to a news release.

Motorists are asked to do their part by obeying Ohio traffic laws and are reminded that violations can result in mandatory court appearances, fines, and jail time.

