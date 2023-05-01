Camp ties Halley in 15-8 loss to Canton Central Catholic

MT. VERNON — Canton Central Catholic outscored Wilmington 15-8 Saturday in the Mount Vernon Nazarence University Showcase.

Wilmington, 8-4 on the year, was led by Logan Camp who had two goals and two assists. He is tied with Jacob Halley for the all-time goal scoring leader in program history.

Manny Castillo also had two goals while Eric Maus, Jelani Hunter and Nino Gonzalez had one goal each. Jon Custis had a goal and an assist.

“We put ourselves in a situation where winning was difficult,” Wilmington coach Adam Shultz said. “We came up short with a team we should run with. I hope we can take something away from these last two losses.”