New medication disposal box unveiled

From left, Blanchester Mayor John Carman, Katie Wolf, Police Lt. Steven Browder, Mental Health Recovery Board Serving Warren and Clinton County Executive Director Colleen Chamberlain, and Barbara Adams Marin of Talbert House cut the ribbon for the new medication disposal box at the Blanchester Municipal Building on Saturday.

Police Lt. Steven Browder, left, holds the box open for Tammy Cochran, who becomes the first person to drop off items in the medication disposal box on Saturday.