Volunteers help clean up Wilmington

Over 30 volunteers attended Clean-Up Wilmington’s Earth Day Event on April 22. Volunteers met at both the municipal building and Denver Park where they collectively removed 27 bags of litter and cleaned over five miles of city streets and alleys.

Special thanks to the Wilmington Ohio Rotary Volunteers from Club # 3662, Main Street Wilmington and the Clinton County Visitors Bureau for providing breakfast and refreshments to the volunteers.

Clean-Up Wilmington is a volunteer program dedicated to cleaning and maintaining public right-of-ways, parks, trails and other problematic litter areas. This program began in 2021 and continues to grow. The next scheduled Clean-Up will be on May 20 at 9 a.m. Participants will be meeting at Sugartree Community Square on West Sugartree Street.

If you or your organization is interested in participating in or hosting a clean-up event, please contact Annen Vance at 937-382-6509 or [email protected]