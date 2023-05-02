Community invited to Peace Officers Memorial Service

WILMINGTON — The community is invited to attend the 2023 Peace Officers Memorial Service, scheduled to commence at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 15, which is National Police Day.

The ceremony will take place at the site where Patrolman Emery McCreight was mortally wounded, and will also honor Marshal Jon Van Doren and five other members of the department who died while actively serving. Sgt. Tim Moore, Ptl. Bill Catauro, and Judge Mike Daughtery will also be remembered during the service.

For those attending, designated on-street parking will be available, as well as the church’s parking lot at the southeast corner of Locust and Walnut streets. Refreshments will be served at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Municipal Building following the service. In case of inclement weather, the Moyer Community Room will be the alternate site for the memorial service.

“Let us honor and remember those who have lost their lives in service to our community, and show our support for those who continue to serve and protect us every day,” organizers said.