Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race this Saturday

The 2023 Cowan Lake Paddlesport Race is a three or six mile canoe/kayak/SUP race on beautiful Cowan Lake. The race is scheduled for Saturday May 6 with registration starting at 8 a.m., racer meeting at 8:45 a.m., race starts at 9 a.m., with awards at 11 a.m.

This race is great for the first time racer as well as the seasoned veteran with flat deep water, according to a news release. Race day registration is just $20 per participant, with all profits going to Friends Caring for Cowan Lake State Park.

The race is located at the Cowan Lake Public Beach, located on the south side of the lake off Yankee Road. Beginners are welcome, including an adult/youth canoe class. Canoes, paddles and PFDs can be provided at no extra charge.

Contact race director Greg Bechtel at 513-356-2034 or email at [email protected] if you would like to borrow a canoe for the race. Awards will be given to the top three finishers in each class.