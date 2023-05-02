Camp nets record goal; Cane loses to Braves 9-8

OXFORD — Logan Camp set the Wilmington High School career scoring record but the Hurricane lost to Talawanda 9-8 Monday at THS.

Camp scored the record goal in the first quarter. He later added another goal and has 102 for his Hurricane career. Jacob Halley was the previous record holder with 100 goals.

“I am so proud of Camp’s accomplishment,” Wilmington coach Adam Shultz said. “It is a testament to his work ethic and the way he approaches the game.”

Manny Castillo led WHS with five goals while Nino Gonzalez had the other goal.

Wilmington, who plays 6 p.m. Thursday against Madeira, moves to 8-5 with the loss.

“By playing a quarter of man-down defense, and not scoring on our extra-man opportunities, we put Talawanda in spot to win,” Shultz said. “We need to play with more discipline and intensity to regain some momentum heading into the postseason.”