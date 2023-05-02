Falcons beat Bulldogs on senior day 3-2

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie wrapped up the SBAAC American Division regular season Tuesday with a 3-2 win over Batavia on a windy, cold day.

The Falcons, 13-2 overall, 8-2 in the American, honored senior Connor Stulz.

“He has been such a great leader for us this year,” Massie coach Rod Amburgy said. “He stepped up to earn the first singles spot from the beginning of the season and helped us to another great year. He will be missed.”

Stulz and Avden Faucett won singles matches for Massie while Elias Scott and Cam Morgan won their second doubles match.

SUMMARY

May 2, 2023

@Clinton-Massie High School

Clinton-Massie 3, Batavia 2

Singles

1-Connor Stulz defeated Duh 6-1, 6-3

2-Avden Faucett defeated Pride 6-0, 6-2

3-Austin Sauer was def by Roberts 7-5, 1-6, 7-10

Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson were def by Berger, Santoro 1-6, 4-6

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated Willenbrintz, Biernot 6-1, 6-1