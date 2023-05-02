Unofficial results: Haley wins mayoral primary

WILMINGTON — Pat Haley won the Republican primary for Mayor of Wilmington at Tuesday’s election, thwarting incumbent John Stanforth’s reelection bid.

With 10 out of 10 precincts reporting, Haley defeated Stanforth with 1,163 votes (67.93%). Stanforth received 549 votes (32.07%), according to unofficial results from the Clinton County Board of Elections.

“I grew up in Wilmington. I love Wilmington. Wilmington historically has been a successful and thriving community, a community where it was fun to walk downtown and visit with our neighbors. We can and will be that city again,” Haley said in his recent candidate profile.

Among the issues Haley focused on during his campaign were safety and concern in the city.

“It isn’t any one thing. It is a combination of issues that concern our citizens. Petty crime issues and quality-of-life issues are at the forefront of citizens’ minds. A new leader needs to step-up and solve these concerns,” he said in his recent profile. “As a former two-term Clinton County Sheriff, I have the law enforcement background, with training at the FBI Academy, Quantico, Virginia, to address the crime problems. I will begin work at once with local law enforcement to stop public drug use, theft, and crime in our community.”

Stanforth was first elected Mayor in 2015 and won reelection in 2019. Haley previously served as Clinton County Sheriff and Clinton County Commissioner.

Haley is set to face independent candidate Jason Stoops at the November general election.

