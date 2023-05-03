G-Men romp through National league tournament

WILMINGTON — Georgetown romped through the SBAAC National Division tennis tournament Wednesday, winning all five courts to complete a perfect season in league play.

The G-Men were unbeaten at 10-0 in the regular season.

Blanchester had a pair of second-place finishes in the tournament, played in cool, breezy conditions. The doubles team of Cody Kidd and Aiden Begley were second at second doubles while Tristan Malone was runnerup in the third singles bracket. Malone had one of the top matches of the day, a 3-6, 6-1, 10-8 victory in the semifinal round.

East Clinton had a trio of fourth-place finishers — Steven Lozano at second singles, Mitchell Ellis and Kasen Terrel at first doubles and Gretchen Boggs and Brooklynn Hamilton at second doubles.

SUMMARY

May 3, 2023

SBAAC National Division

Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

Singles

East Clinton

Singles

1-Bo Frye was defeated by Cromer (BL) 5-8; was defeated by Irwin (CNE) 7-9. Finished sixth.

2-Steven Lozano defeated Shank (BL) 9-7; was defeated by Underwood (Gel) 2-6, 0-6; was defeated by Lu. Pelvit (BT) 6-8. Finished fourth.

3-Carmen Brown was defeated by Powers (BT) 5-8; defeated Landis (CNE) 8-3. Finished fifth.

Doubles

1-Mitchell Ellis, Kasen Terrell defeated Perkins, Scanlon (BT) 8-2; were defeated by Galley, Marks (Geo) 0-6, 0-6; were defeated by Frey, Tengloer (CNE) 2-8. Finished fourth.

2-Gretchen Boggs, Brooklynn Hamilton won by default; were defeated by Kidd, Begley (BL) 3-6, 4-6; were defeated by Roehm, Johnson (Fel) 3-8. Finished fourth.

Blanchester

Singles

1-Kaden Cromer defeated Frye (EC) 8-5; was def by Cooper (Fel) 1-6, 1-6; was defeated by La. Pelvit (BT) 3-8. Finished fourth.

2-Casey Shank was defeated by Lozano (EC) 7-9; defeated Cunningham (CNE) 8-0. Finished fifth.

3-Tristan Malone defeated Landis (CNE) 8-1; defeated Simpson (Fel) 3-6, 6-1, 10-8; was defeated by Campbell (Geo) 1-6, 0-6. Finished second.

Doubles

1-Randy Eckmann, Daniel Hinkle were defeated by Frey, Tengloer (CNE) 2-8; defeated Perkins, Scanlon (BT) 8-0. Finished fifth.

2-Cody Kidd, Aiden Begley defeated Boggs, Hamilton (EC) 6-3, 6-4; were defeated by Ellis, Johnson (Ge0) 0-6, 0-6. Finished second.