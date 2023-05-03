West, Wildcats blank Mustangs at Bott Field 10-0

BLANCHESTER — No. 20 Blanchester defeated Lynchburg-Clay 10-0 Wednesday in a non-league baseball game at Bott Field.

“We played every phase of the game at a high level,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “It’s so much easier to play from in front. Pitching with a lead allows you to attack the zone much more and the defense can play loose.”

The Wildcats (14-3) scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back. Zach West pitched a three-hitter and struck out five. West needed 68 pitches to navigate five innings. He threw 44 strikes.

“Our best offense was our defense,” Lawson added. “It started with Zach on the mound. He’s always around the strike zone, so it’s easy for our defense to play on their toes.”

Blanchester had just six hits but used five walks and two hit batters to score 10 runs. The Wildcats had 13 stolen bases.

SUMMARY

May 3, 2023

@Bott Field, BHS

Blanchester 10 Lynchburg-Clay 0

LC^0^0^0^0^0^(0-3-2)

BL^6^1^1^2^x^(10-6-0)

(0) LYNCHBURG-CLAY (ab-r-h-rbi) Burns 1-0-0-0 West 3-0-0-0 Wells 1-0-0-0 Smith 1-0-0-0 Flowers 2-0-0-0 A. Bell 2-0-2-0 C. Bell 2-0-0-0 Faust 2-0-1-0 Eyre 2-0-0-0 TOTALS 16-0-3-0

(10) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-2-1-0 James Wymer 1-2-0-0 West 3-1-2-2 Miller 2-1-0-0 Sipple 1-1-0-0 Dick 2-2-1-1 Dees 2-1-1-2 Adkins 1-0-0-0 Mueller 1-0-0-1 Elston 2-0-1-0 Skates 0-0-0-0 Sears 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 17-10-6-6

2B: B-Roush

SAC: B-Mueller

HBP: LC-Burns, Wells, Smith; B-Sipple, James Wymer

SB: B-Dees, Dick 3, Miller, Roush 2, Sears, Sipple, West 2, James Wymer 2

PITCHING^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Lynchburg

Wells (L)^3^5^9^9^5^2

Eyre^1^1^1^0^0

Blanchester

West (W)^5^3^0^0^1^5