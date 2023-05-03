Mitchener entertains 3M Club with guitar, baseball stories

WILMINGTON—Dick Mitchener warmed up the 3M Club recently by bringing out his guitar and leading the group in a rendition of “Take Me Out to The Ballgame,” before he shared humorous stories about all the famous and not so famous characters he ran across during his professional baseball career as a pitcher in the 1950s.

Mitchener spoke Monday, May 1, at the 3M Club, which hosts speakers with various expertise every other Monday at 9 a.m. at Ohio Living Cape May. Coffee and pastries are provided by Ohio Living Cape May.

Born nearby in the long gone village of New Burlington, Mitchener graduated from Spring Valley after a storied athletic career and eventually signed with the Cleveland Indians organization.

The more well-known ballplayers he played with or befriended included Roger Maris, Brooks Robinson and Herb Score. He was best friends with a long-time Cincinnati Red favorite, the late first baseman Gordy Coleman.

For more information about the 3M Club, future speakers or to inquire about presenting or being added to its e-mailing list, contact Bill Martin at [email protected]

Tony Lamke is on the agenda Monday, May 15, to talk about the history of Clinton County sports teams.

For more information about Ohio Living Cape May, go to www.ohioliving.org.