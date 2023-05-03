West III joins First National Bank’s Board of Directors

The First National Bank of Blanchester recently announced the nomination and appointment of James C. West III as the newest member of its board of directors. He replaces the retiring G. Rodney Lane, who served on the board of directors for 32 years beginning in 1990 and served the Blanchester and surrounding areas in a safe, sound and solid manner, according to a news release. FNB extends a sincere thanks to Lane for his dedicated service.

West graduated from Blanchester High School in 1988. From there, he attended The Ohio State University where he received a bachelor of arts degree in criminology in 1992.

Since 1994, West has worked for Ferno in Wilmington, the global leader in the manufacturing of Emergency Medical, Rescue, and Mortuary equipment, exporting to over 150 countries. Since 2015, he has led Ferno’s international sales team as the senior director.

In addition to his work at Ferno, West has served on the board of directors for the Clinton County Port Authority since 2018 and for the past two years on the board of the Blanchester Schools Foundation.

West currently resides in Midland, Ohio with his wife Kim, daughter Cameron, and son Zach, all with deep roots in the community.

“The First National Bank of Blanchester is excited to have added someone with such exceptional qualities as Mr. West,” said R. Douglas Naylor, president & C.E.O. “He is a successful professional with a strong-footing right here in Clinton County and his knowledge and experience will make his contributions to the board invaluable.”

Upon his appointment, West said, “The First National Bank of Blanchester has supported generations of our family. Their commitment to the community is inspiring. To have the opportunity to work with such wonderful people as a member of the board is an absolute honor.”