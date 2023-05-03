New Richmond sends Wilmington down to 4-1 defeat

NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School tennis team dropped its SBAAC American Division match Tuesday to New Richmond 4-1.
The Hurricane dips to 4-13 overall, 2-7 in the American. The Lions are 8-10, 4-5.
Wilmington played without singles regular Trey Reed.
The win for WHS came at second singles where Cristian Perez and Anthony Perez teamed for a 6-2, 6-2 win.
Asher Fudge slotted in to Reed’s second singles spot and had a marathon match. He was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 4-6.
SUMMARY
May 2, 2023
@New Richmond High School
New Richmond 4, Wilmington 1
Singles
1-Alex Lazic was def by Dragoo 0-6, 2-6
2-Asher Fudge was def by Lindner 6-4, 4-6, 4-6
3-AJ Reagan was def by Pennington 3-6, 0-6
Doubles
1-Dirk Rinehart, Toby Alsip were def by Smit, Mosbaugh 1-6, 4-6
2-Cristian Perez, Anthony Perez defeated Colonel, Swinsguard 6-2, 6-2