New Richmond sends Wilmington down to 4-1 defeat

NEW RICHMOND — The Wilmington High School tennis team dropped its SBAAC American Division match Tuesday to New Richmond 4-1.

The Hurricane dips to 4-13 overall, 2-7 in the American. The Lions are 8-10, 4-5.

Wilmington played without singles regular Trey Reed.

The win for WHS came at second singles where Cristian Perez and Anthony Perez teamed for a 6-2, 6-2 win.

Asher Fudge slotted in to Reed’s second singles spot and had a marathon match. He was defeated 6-4, 4-6, 4-6.

SUMMARY

May 2, 2023

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 4, Wilmington 1

Singles

1-Alex Lazic was def by Dragoo 0-6, 2-6

2-Asher Fudge was def by Lindner 6-4, 4-6, 4-6

3-AJ Reagan was def by Pennington 3-6, 0-6

Doubles

1-Dirk Rinehart, Toby Alsip were def by Smit, Mosbaugh 1-6, 4-6

2-Cristian Perez, Anthony Perez defeated Colonel, Swinsguard 6-2, 6-2