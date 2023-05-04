Blanchester Police Dept. reports

BLANCHESTER — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Blanchester Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

**This list does not contain all calls and matters handled by officers, nor does it include ongoing investigations and follow-ups on cases from previous weeks, traffic crashes, or traffic stops**

April 10-April 24

An officer responded to the 600 block of S. Broadway Street for a verbal dispute between an employee of a tree removal company and a resident, over property lines and a tree that was being trimmed.

An officer responded to the 200 block of N. Broadway Street for an unresponsive female. Blanchester EMS also responded; a 59 year-old woman was found to be suffering from an apparent drug overdose and became responsive after Naloxone Hydrochloride (Narcan) was administered.

An officer assisted Clinton County deputies with locating and arresting a 19 year-old Blanchester man in the 200 block of E. Fancy Street, whom CCSO had charges on.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of W. Baldwin Street for the report of a dog injuring a opossum, who then went under a shed and hid.

An officer responded to the 100 block of W. Fancy Street for a property dispute between two family members.

An officer responded to the 300 block of North Street for a suspicious person; a female was utilizing the laundry room, but was not a tenant and asked to leave by management.

A welfare check was requested on a male residing in the 7300 block of Fairground Rd., as the male had not been to work in a week and had not called his employer. An officer spoke with the man, who stated he had been ill.

An officer was called to a stolen vehicle on Maple Grove Ave. The vehicle was found to be repossessed earlier in the morning.

A concerned citizen called about an open door at a vacant residence that appeared to be kicked in in the 200 block of Bland Ave. An officer checked the interior and found the house was under renovation.

An officer was called to the 600 block of N. Broadway Street for a motorcycle being driven recklessly and the engine being revved. The officer located the driver and the motorcycle at a residence; the driver stated he was trying to get the engine tuned.

An officer was called to the 500 block of W. Main Street, where a resident was reporting that music from a band in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street was too loud.

A resident reported that his vehicle was parked on private property and towed away by a tow company unlawfully.

A female came to the police department and reported several things about employees at a W. Main Street business, which she added that she just walked out of; she stated she would notify management.

An officer was dispatched the 5000 block of Oak Grove Ave. for a report of a young boy walking alone. Upon arrival, the child was reunited with his parents; it was found that the child went to the concession stand at the park during a game, and then walked home, without telling his parents. The parents looked at the park and then drove home to see if the boy was walking home, which was the case.

Officers were contacted by phone about a dispute over property; an ex-boyfriend allegedly withholding his ex-girlfriend’s medication. The female was told to come to the police station to make a report.

Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Pansy Pike for a small child playing in the ditch, near the roadway. Upon patrolling, no child was located, but a young child was with their parent on a porch in the area.

A Clermont Co. family woman called about her elderly mother possibly being lost, as her GPS was pinging in the Blanchester area, when she left for a shopping trip earlier in the morning. Officers located the woman and stayed with her until her family arrived.

Officers responded to the 200 block of S. Mill Street to act as a peacekeeper while the homeowner collected belongings and met with a realtor. The homeowner rented the property out, but then stated they would be selling the property, causing the tenants to argue with them.

A man brought his work van to the police station to park in the lot after quitting his job.The company later retrieved the vehicle.

A welfare check was requested on a man in the 300 block of S. Wright Street; a family member called due to not hearing from them, and believing they were depressed. An office spoke to the man, who stated he was fine and would contact his family.

An officer was dispatched to an address in the 100 block of Pansy Pike, where a house was purchased, but an abandoned vehicle was left on the property.

An officer stood by as a peacekeeper while a homeowner served eviction paperwork on several people at his property.

An officer stood by as a peacekeeper for an exchange of custody. Once the exchange occurred, the father of the children attempted to speak to the mother, then grabbed onto her window as she tried to leave.

A resident came to the police station to report that their EBT card was used in two different states without their permission. The investigation is ongoing.

A break-in at a storage facility in the 900 block of S. Broadway was reported; a dirt bike is listed as stolen. The investigation in ongoing.

An officer responded to an address in the 400 block of E. Center Street for the report of a juvenile threatening household members with a baseball bat.

A theft of a PlayStation 5 was reported in the 200 block of E. Fancy Street.

A theft of utilities was reported at a residence in the 200 block of S. Mill Street.

Property damage was reported at a storage facility in the 700 block of Cherry Street; a chain link fence was listed as being damaged.

Damage to a garage was reported at a residence in the 600 block of S. Broadway Street.

A theft was reported in the 200 block of Highland Avenue.

Damage to a vehicle was reported in the 100 block of S. Broadway Street; paint and dye was thrown onto a parked vehicle overnight.

An officer was dispatched to the 100 block of S. Broadway Street for a dispute. A 34 year-old woman and 41 year-old man were charged with disorderly conduct.