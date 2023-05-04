Bulldogs hand Falcons 10-7 defeated on senior day

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Batavia broke a 7-7 tie with three runs in the sixth Wednesday and went on to defeat Clinton-Massie 10-7 in SBAAC American Division softball.

The Falcons fall to 5-10 overall, 1-8 in league play. The Bulldogs are 10-11, 4-6.

Clinton-Massie seniors McKenna Branham and Whitley Neeley were honored prior to the game.

“Both are great young ladies and it has been a pleasure to watch them grow over the years,” Massie manager Brandon Lewis said. “We look forward to watching them have success in the future with the next stage of their lives.”

Laila Davis had three hits and drove in two runs for Clinton-Massie. Sydney Doyle and Branham both had two hits. Doyle started in the circle, pitching in to the fourth, then gave way to Davis who finished the game.

“We left too many runners on base and just couldn’t get the big hit to take the lead,” Lewis said. “We had opportunities, just couldn’t capitalize with a big hit or a play in the field.”

Massie left the bases loaded in the first and second innings.