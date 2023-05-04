Nichols, Harmeling lead Hurricane over Rams 16-4

WILMINGTON — Braden Harmeling pitched a five-hitter and Sam Nichols drove in five runs Wednesday as Wilmington walloped Trotwood-Madison 16-4 on the WHS baseball diamond.

Harmeling, a senior who was honored prior to the game, struck out three and walked just one in the complete game five inning effort. Only one of the Rams runs was earned.

Nichols led a 16-hit attack with three hits, three runs scored and the five RBI. He had a homerun and double in the win.

Jayden Tackett also had three hits, two runs batted in and stole four bases. Josh Tolliver had three hits and three runs batted in. Harmeling also had three hits at the plate.

Jake Stephens had two hits while Alex Massie knocked in two runs for the Hurricane (9-7).