Clinton Co. Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court.

The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:

• Deputies arrested a 39-year-old Clarksville male for alleged criminal trespass at 2:07 p.m. on April 26. According to the report, deputies responded to the 3900 block of State Route 730 on the report of a male subject trespassing on the property. The report also indicates a Dell computer was allegedly stolen.

• At 10:30 a.m. on April 25, deputies received a report of a burglary occurring at a garage at a vacant residence under construction in Blanchester/Marion Township at State Route 133 South. According to the report, $6,086 worth of items were stolen including a Miter saw and stand, a paint sprayer, and multiple DeWalt power tools. The victim was listed as a 50-year-old male from Morrow.

• At 2:44 p.m. on April 24, a 38-year-old New Vienna male reported multiple tools including four chainsaws were stolen from him. The report indicates the suspects are three otherwise known acquaintances.

• At 3:43 p.m. on May 2, a 60-year-old Port William male reported two Generac generators were stolen from his farm facility on Gallimore Road in Jamestown.

