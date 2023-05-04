Historical Society to hold Mother’s Day Tea

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Historical Society is inviting members and non-members alike to join them for a delightful afternoon Mother’s Day tea on Saturday, May 20 at the historic Rombach Place. The event will run from 2-4 p.m., during which time guests can indulge in a selection of bite-sized foods and teas.

Visitors can expect to sample an array of savory sandwiches, scrumptious scones, splendid sweets, and much more — all served over the course of a two-hour period. The Society encourages attendees to dress up for the occasion.

A short educational program and pre-event tours of the museum’s newest exhibit will be available. Guests are asked to notify the organizers ahead of time if they have any dietary restrictions, and the Society will do its best to accommodate their needs.

Ticket costs for non-members are $35, while members receive a $10 discount, making their ticket price $25 when they use the promo code provided. Children under 14 can attend for $13. Guests wishing to pay by cash or check must call the office at 937-382-4684 to reserve their seat(s) and secure payment.

The event will be hosted inside the Center’s community room, and attendees are reminded that their photos may be taken and used for promotional purposes for the Clinton County Historical Society INC. No refunds will be provided, except in the case of program cancellation or on a case-by-case basis for COVID-19 related issues.

To purchase tickets for the Society’s afternoon tea event at historic Rombach Place on May 20, please visit www.eventbrite.com.