Faucett wins second singles title in American tourney at WHS

WILMINGTON — Clinton-Massie’s Avden Faucett was the lone county winner Thursday in the SBAAC American Division Tennis Championship on the Wilmington High School tennis courts.

Faucett breezed through a pair of matches, a 6-2, 6-2 win in his first match then a 6-0, 6-1 victory in the title bout.

Clinton-Massie also had a runnerup and three third-place finishes. One of the best matches in the tournament came at first doubles where Quinton Smith and Jack Anderson were on the short end of a back and forth thriller against two Bulldogs, 6-4, 4-6, 5-7.

Trey Reed had the best Wilmington finish, placing third at second singles.

There were several epic battles for the Hurricane. Alex Lazic had two great matches at first singles. He won the first, a 3-6, 6-2, 10-1 victory over Duh of Batavia but lost to Connor Stulz of Clinton-Massie 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.

The pairing of Dirk Rinehart and Toby Alsip won in the first round over a duo from New Richmond, 5-7, 6-2, 14-12

SUMMARY

May 4, 2023

SBAAC American Division

Tennis Championship

@Wilmington High School

CM Singles

1-Connor Stulz was defeated by Cameron (Go) 3-6, 4-6; defeated Alex Lazic (Wil) 6-3, 2-6, 6-4. Finished third.

2-Avden Faucett defeated Ondre (WB) 6-2, 6-2; defeated Steele (Go) 6-0, 6-1. Finished first.

3-Austin Sauer was defeated by Roberts (Bat) 4-6, 4-6; defeated Aker (WB) forfeit. Finished third.

CM Doubles

1-Quinton Smith, Jack Anderson defeated Pottorf, Jenkins (WB) 6-0, 6-0; were defeated by Santoro, Berger (Bat) 6-4, 4-6, 5-7; defeated Smit, Mosbaugh (NR) 6-1, 6-2. Finished third.

2-Elias Scott, Cam Morgan defeated Rinehart, Alsip (Wil) 6-2, 6-2; were defeated by Widner, Rice, (Go) 5-7, 0-6. Finished second.

WHS Singles

1-Alex Lazic def Duh (Bat) 3-6, 6-2, 10-1; was defeated by Dragoo (NR) 1-6, 1-6; was defeated by Stulz (CM) 3-6, 6-2, 4-6. Finished fourth.

2-Trey Reed defeated Swensgard (NR) 6-0, 6-0; was defeated by Steele (Go) 4-6, 3-6; defeated Ondre (WB) 6-2, 6-0. Finished third.

3-Trey Hagan was defeated by Aker (WB) 0-6, 0-6; was defeated by Bartley (NR) 2-8. Finished sixth.

WHS Doubles

1-Asher Fudge, AJ Reagan were defeated by Smith, Mosbaugh (NR) 3-6, 3-6; defeated Pottorf, Jenkins (WB) 8-5. Finished fifth.

2-Dirk Rinehart, Toby Alsip defeated Colonel, Smith (NR) 5-7, 6-2, 14-12; were defeated by Scott, Morgan (CM) 2-6, 2-6; were defeated by Lawrence, Jacobs (WB) 1-6, 2-6. Finished fourth.