ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Mason Martini had five goals and James Brooks made 15 saves in goal as Clinton-Massie defeated Monroe 9-6 Wednesday at Frank Irelan Field.

Coach David Voisey said the Falcons lost to Monroe earlier in the season “so this is a big win for us.”

Jacob Jones and Nathan Voisey had a goal and an assist. Hunter Monds and Tristen Trampler had one goal each.