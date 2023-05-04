Hales Branch Road to close for bridge maintenance

Beginning Monday, May 8, weather permitting, Hales Branch Road will be closed for bridge maintenance (CLI-CR 49-1.85), according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. This bridge is located at the intersection of Frazier Road in Jefferson Township, Clinton County.

The last address accessible from the southwest (Frazier Road) is 1345 Hales Branch Road and the last address accessible from the northeast (Snead Road) is 1446 Hales Branch Road.

The project is anticipated to take two weeks, weather permitting.