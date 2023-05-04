Mohawks run roughshod over Wildcats 16-2

BLANCHESTER — Losers of 16 of their last 17 games, the Madison Mohawks run-ruled Blanchester 16-2 Thursday at Bott Field.

The Mohawks are 4-16. They won their first two games of the year, then lost 16 of the next 17 games. The only win in that span was a 16-15 slugfest victory over Clinton-Massie.

“That’s what happens when we think all we need to do is show up to win,” Blanchester manager Aaron Lawson said. “We didn’t pitch from in front, lazy defensively, didn’t hit and a handful of mental errors. We need to realize we are circled on everyone’s schedule and must be ready to play every day.

“Tomorrow is a new day. We need to have short memories and move on. Use this as a wake-up call.”

Blanchester is 14-4.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2023

Madison 16, Blanchester 2

M^4^0^1^4^7^(16-14-2)

B^2^0^0^0^0^(2-3-3)

(16) MADISON (ab-r-h-rbi) Higgs 4-1-0-0 Lindsey 4-0-1-0 Fugate 2-2-2-0 Haas 3-3-2-0 Combs 2-4-1-0 Potter 3-3-3-3 Harden 4-1-2-2 Byrd 4-1-2-2 Millsap 3-1-1-2 TOTALS 29-16-14-9

(2) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Roush 2-1-0-0 James Wymer 2-1-0-0 West 2-0-1-0 Miller 1-0-1-0 Elston 1-0-0-0 Sipple 2-0-0-1 Adkins 1-0-0-0 Dick 2-0-0-0 Burress 1-0-0-0 Dees 1-0-0-0 Estep 2-0-0-0 Sears 2-0-1-0 TOTALS 18-2-3-1

2B: M-Combs, Potter, Fugate

3B: M-Potter

HBP: M-Combs

SB: M-Haas, Fugate; B-Roush, James Wymer

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Madison

Gadd (W)^5^3^2^2^5^3

Blanchester

Mulvihill (L)^3.1^9^8^5^3^4

Estep^1.2^5^8^8^4^3