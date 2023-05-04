Wildcats win 4-0, split season series with Astros

BLANCHESTER — Bailey Dawley pitched a six-hit shutout as Blanchester defeated East Clinton 4-0 Thursday in SBAAC National Division softball.

“Bailey Dawley gave us another strong effort (in the circle) and got plenty of support from the defense behind her, including two double plays on line drives where we were able to double up the runner at first after making the catch,” Blanchester manager Jamey Grogg said.

Blanchester is 5-16, 3-9. East Clinton is 7-14, 4-7. The Astros have lost nine straight games.

The Wildcats lost the first meeting 3-2.

“Against a pitcher as good as (Chloe) Scott, you have to take advantage of scoring opportunities when you get them and we were able to do that,” Grogg said.

Lydia Peters had three hits and scored three times, two of those on two-out RBIs by Jocelyn Lansing. Alayna Davenport also had a two-out, run-scoring hit.

SUMMARY

May 4, 2023

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4, East Clinton 0

EC^0^0^0^0^0^0^0^(0-6-2)

B^1^0^1^0^2^0^x^(4-9-1)

(4) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) M. Blankenbeckler 2-1-1-0 Peters 3-3-3-1 Davenport 3-0-1-1 Lansing 3-0-2-2 H. Blankenbeckler 3-0-0-0 Falgner 2-0-0-0 B. Dawley 1-0-0-0 Bare 3-0-1-0 Pell 2-0-1-0 Tedrick 3-0-0-0

2B: B-Lansing, Pell

SB: B-M. Blankenbeckler, Peters 3, Lansing 2

SAC: B-Pell

Pitching^ip^h^r^er^bb^so

Blanchester

B. Dawley (W)^7^6^0^0^1^4