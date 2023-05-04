Willis, Murtland lead Hurricane to 16-0 win over Rams

WILMINGTON — On senior night, it was only fitting a pair of seniors led the Wilmington softball team to a 16-0 win over Trotwood-Madison Wednesday.

Toria Willis pitched a one-hitter and Savannah Murtland led the team with three hits.

The Hurricane improves to 6-10 with the win.

Willis struck out nine in the five-inning game. The only hit for the Rams was a fourth inning single.

Murtland and Danni Riley both had four runs batted in for Wilmington while Layla Reynolds belted her first homerun and knocked in three runs. Willis also had three hits for WHS.

SUMMARY

May 3, 2023

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 16, Trotwood-Madison 0

TM^0^0^0^0^0^(0)

W^6^4^4^2^x^(16)

(16) WILMINGTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Willis 3-3-3-2 Reynolds 3-2-1-3 Blackburn 3-1-2-0 Murdock 1-2-1-2 Diels 1-0-0-0 Applegate 1-1-0-0 Kretchek 1-0-0-0 Riley 2-2-2-4 Trentman 1-1-1-0 Murtland 3-2-3-4 Gerard 2-1-0-0 Wheeler 1-1-1-0

2B: Riley, Murtland

HR: W-Reynolds

SB: W-Murdock

HBP: W-Willis