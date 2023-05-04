Pork Pride 4-H Club holds April meeting

The Pork Pride 4-H Club met at Cuba Friends Church on Sunday, April 30. There were 25 in attendance.

President Stanley Chesney called the meeting to order at 6:04 p.m. Hannah Huff led us in the Pledge of Allegiance and Donaven Dalton led us in the 4-H Pledge. Ava Fife gave the secretary’s report. Gregary Achtermann gave the treasurer’s report.

Judy Hatfield discussed the animal tag-in and the forms that are due by May 1. Hatfield stressed that you need to read the emails from the Extension Office.

Chesney said that since it was raining, we would put down the mulch at our May 7 meeting, weather permitting. The group then made Mother’s Day cards.

The next meeting will be on Sunday, May 7 at 6 p.m. Ben Alexander will do the Pledge of Allegiance; Kai Alexander will do the 4-H Pledge; and Harper Furnish will provide snacks.

The meeting adjourned at 7:02 p.m. The group then enjoyed the wonderful snacks provided by Ava Fife.